 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro police respond to bomb threat at Guilford County Courthouse
0 comments
top story

Greensboro police respond to bomb threat at Guilford County Courthouse

{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A bomb threat called in against the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro caused a temporary lockdown of the building Thursday. 

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Shortly before noon, Greensboro police officers performed a sweep of the courthouse after learning of the threat, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.  

Glenn said the building was not evacuated and there is no threat to the courthouse. 

At this time, police do not know who called in the threat and are continuing to investigate. 

Contact Jamie Biggs at 336-373-4476 and follow @JamieBiggsNR on Twitter.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News