Greensboro police respond to bomb threat at Guilford County Courthouse

GREENSBORO — A bomb threat called in against the Guilford County Courthouse in Greensboro caused a temporary lockdown of the building Thursday.

Shortly before noon, Greensboro police officers performed a sweep of the courthouse after learning of the threat, according to Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn.

Glenn said the building was not evacuated and there is no threat to the courthouse.

At this time, police do not know who called in the threat and are continuing to investigate.

