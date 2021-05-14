UPDATE: Greensboro police say victim, 19, dies of injuries after Lake Brandt Place shooting

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating two separate shootings since Thursday afternoon that wounded four people — one fatally, according to news releases from the Greensboro Police Department.

Police responded just before 5 p.m. Thursday to the 2400 block of Lake Brandt Place and found a person "with injuries after reports of gunfire," the release said. Early Friday, police said Robert Andre Bacote Jr., 19, of High Point did not survive his injuries and the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

The shooting did not occur inside a residence and there is no suspect information at this time, according to Ron Glenn, a spokesman for the police department.

At 12:50 a.m. Friday, police were called to the 4100 block of Spring Garden Street and found three people "with injuries from apparent gunfire," according to the release. "The three victims, all adult males, had injuries not considered to be life threatening," Glenn said Friday morning in an email.

There also is no suspect information available in this shooting at this time, Glenn said.

Police ask anyone with information about these incident to call Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.