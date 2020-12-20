 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro restaurant robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening
0 comments
top story

Greensboro restaurant robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a restaurant on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

At 7:16 p.m., officers responded a call about a robbery at the Subway restaurant at 4411 W. Gate City Blvd. The armed man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News