Greensboro restaurant robbed at gunpoint on Sunday evening

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a restaurant on Sunday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
Support Local Journalism
At 7:16 p.m., officers responded a call about a robbery at the Subway restaurant at 4411 W. Gate City Blvd. The armed man entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot, according to the release. No injuries were reported.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!