Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — A gas station on Gate City Boulevard was robbed at gunpoint early this morning, according to police. 

About 3:30 a.m., officers responded to a robbery at the Shell station at 2514 W. Gate City Boulevard. A man with a handgun took an undisclosed amount of cash and items before leaving in a four-door sedan, police said. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments