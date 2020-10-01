Greensboro sweepstakes business robbed early today, police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after two people robbed a sweepstakes business early today, police said in a news release.
Two men entered the Sweepstakes at 5318-C W. Market St. and demanded cash, according to police. The men left with an undetermined amount of cash in two vehicles with temporary tags — a gray Dodge Charger and a brown Volkswagen sedan, police said.
No injuries were reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
