 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Greensboro sweepstakes business robbed early today, police say
0 comments

Greensboro sweepstakes business robbed early today, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line do not cross tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating after two people robbed a sweepstakes business early today, police said in a news release. 

Two men entered the Sweepstakes at 5318-C W. Market St. and demanded cash, according to police. The men left with an undetermined amount of cash in two vehicles with temporary tags — a gray Dodge Charger and a brown Volkswagen sedan, police said. 

No injuries were reported. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News