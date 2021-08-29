Greensboro woman charged in crash that killed one motorcyclist and injured another on Saturday night, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro woman has been charged in a crash that killed one motorcyclist and injured another on Saturday night, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

At 9:49 p.m., officers responded to the crash on U.S. 29 South at North O.Henry Boulevard.

According to the release, a 2003 Honda motorcycle operated by John Carven Turner of Greensboro and a 2008 Harley-Davidson motorcycle operated by Brooks Gerard Shands of Spartanburg, S.C., were southbound on U.S. 29.

A 2004 Hyundai Elantra driven by Shakirah Lacala Gray of Greensboro, attempted to turn left onto North O.Henry Boulevard as the motorcyclists were passing through the intersection, according to the release.

The vehicles collided and both Turner and Shands were ejected. Shands, 37, died from injuries sustained in the collision and Turner, 52, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

Gray, 34, was charged with misdemeanor death by vehicle and failure to yield right of way, according to the release.