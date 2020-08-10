Generic Greensboro Police (copy) (copy) (copy)

Updated 5:32 p.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities charged a 23-year-old woman with first-degree murder on Monday in a domestic-related stabbing, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Angelica Marie Wiley of Greensboro is accused of killing 33-year-old Michael Tyrone Mayo of Greensboro. Mayo was assaulted Sunday afternoon and police closed the 500 block of South Regional Road while they investigated the crime. Mayo later died, police said Monday morning. 

Posted 11:45 a.m.

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a homicide after the victim of a Sunday assault died from his injuries, police said in a news release. 

Police identified Michael Tyrone Mayo Jr., 33, of Greensboro as the victim.

Officers responded to and closed the 500 block of South Regional Road to investigate the assault about 2 p.m. Sunday, according to police. The road reopened Sunday evening. 

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

