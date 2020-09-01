HIGH POINT — A Greensboro woman is in custody following the fatal stabbing of a man at a hotel in High Point on Wednesday, police said in a news release.
About 5 p.m., officers responded to Hotel NC on Brentwood Street after receiving a call from the desk clerk that a woman's boyfriend needed EMS, police said.
Officers found Aljerod O. Myers, 31, of High Point suffering from a stab wound and transported him to Moses H. Cone Memorial Hospital, according to police. On Monday, Myers died as a result of the stabbing, police said.
Taylor J. Temple, 25, of Greensboro was charged with first-degree murder.
Temple, originally charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, was held in custody under a domestic hold, which has since been upgraded to no bail, police said.
Myer's death marks the sixth homicide for High Point this year, two of which have been solved. This time in 2019, High Point had 12 homicides, according to police.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to Download the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
