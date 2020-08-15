GREENSBORO — Four days ago, police responded to a report of a hit-and-run and found a woman who had been shot.
They're now investigating the shooting as a homicide because the 39-year-old victim, Tameka Ruth Minor of Greensboro, has died, police said Saturday night in a news release.
Officers responded about 1:40 a.m. Tuesday to East Market and Gillespie streets for a hit-and-run and possible assault, police said. They later said the hit-and-run had been upgraded to a shooting and that one person had been taken by EMS to a local hospital.
No suspect information has been released.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Tips can also be submitted on the P3 Tips app or website.
