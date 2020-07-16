GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating after finding a person with injuries from apparent gunfire early this morning, police said in a news release.
Police said officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 1400 block of Lovett Street. A person with gunfire injuries was located, but police did not identify the victim.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Why hasn't BLM made it's presence felt in all these communities besieged by black on black violence?
