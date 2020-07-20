Police tape
GREENSBORO — A man found shot at a traffic crash Tuesday has died from his injuries, police said in a news release.

Police identified Jonathan Rehoboth Brockett, 26, of Greensboro as the victim. 

Officers are investigating the incident as a homicide, police said.

Police responded to a crash about 4:30 a.m. in the 3300 block of Euclid Street on Tuesday and found Brockett suffering from gunshot trauma, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

