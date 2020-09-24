 Skip to main content
Gunshot victim located on Maywood Street Wednesday night, police say
GREENSBORO — Police say they located a person suffering from a possible gunshot wound on Maywood Street Wednesday night.

Officers responded to an aggravated assault in the 2000 block of Maywood Street and found an injured person about 10:30 p.m., police said. 

The victim was taken to hospital and their condition was unknown, according to police.

Police are continuing to investigate and did not release any information about a possible suspect. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

