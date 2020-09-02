Police tape
GREENSBORO — Officers located a person with injuries from gunfire on Rugby Street late Tuesday night, police said in a news release. 

About 11:45 p.m., officers were in the 800 block of Rugby Street investigating an aggravated assault involving one gunshot victim, according to police. 

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, police said.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

