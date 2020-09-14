GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting on Dewey Street.
At about 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Dewey Street, where they found gunshot victim outside, according to a news release from police.
The victim, in critical but stable condition, was transported to a local hospital by EMS, police said.
Police said no suspect information is available and they are continuing to investigate.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.