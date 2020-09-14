Police tape
Getty Images

GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a Sunday night shooting on Dewey Street.

At about 11:40 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1000 block of Dewey Street, where they found gunshot victim outside, according to a news release from police. 

The victim, in critical but stable condition, was transported to a local hospital by EMS, police said.

Police said no suspect information is available and they are continuing to investigate.

Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments