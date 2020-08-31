GREENSBORO — Officers are investigating an early morning shooting Monday, police said in a news release.
Shortly after 2 a.m., officers responded to investigate an aggravated assault in the 1800 block of Luray Drive, police said. One person was located with gunshot injuries, according to police.
The investigation is ongoing, police said.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
