Gunshot wound victim taken to hospital, Greensboro police say

In just 88 seconds, five people at the “Death to the Klan” rally were fatally shot and 10 others were injured on Nov. 3, 1979, at the former Morningside Homes in Greensboro.

"I was afraid that some of those children were really scarred for life," says Ossie Ruth Beasley, who was president of the residents' association during what is now known as the Greensboro Massacre.