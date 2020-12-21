Gunshot wound victim taken to hospital, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — Authorities are investigating a shooting that injured a person in the 3100 block of Darden Road, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
At 4:06 p.m., officers responded to a call in that area in reference to a disturbance. Upon arrival police found a person suffering from a gunshot wound that was not considered life-threatening. The victim was transported to a local hospital, police said.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.
