HIGH POINT — A man struck by a car last weekend while riding his bicycle has died, police said Saturday in a news release.

John Wesley Daniel, 59, died Friday at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he was taken after the Aug. 29 crash, police said.

Police said previously that Daniel was crossing the road in front of oncoming traffic near the High Point Public Library, 901 N. Main St., when he was struck about noon by a 2010 Honda Civic driven by Lorenzo White Jr., 30, of Randleman.

Police said White did not stop after hitting Daniel, but was found a block away from the crash. He was charged with driving while impaired, driving while license revoked, no insurance, felony hit-and-run and felony serious injury by motor vehicle. He was released on a $20,000 unsecured bail.

Police said the crash is still being investigated.

