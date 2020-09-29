High Point larceny suspect and police officer exchange gunfire, police say

HIGH POINT — Police are searching for a suspect who fired a gun at a High Point officer early this morning, police said in a news release.

An officer responded around 5:25 p.m. to a report of multiple larcenies from motor vehicles in the 1400 block of Pondhaven Drive, according to police.

The officer knocked on the window of an Audi sedan — which police later learned was stolen — to speak with the driver, who refused to roll down the window down, police said.

The suspect opened the door and fired a handgun in the officer's face, narrowly missing the officer, police said. The officer retreated behind his patrol car and returned fire, police said.

Another car pulled up and the person who shot at police got in the vehicle, which fled the area, police said.

Police are still investigating, but have determined that several cars were broken into through the night.

Anyone with information related to the investigation can contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000. They can also download the P3 Tips mobile app.