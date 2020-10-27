High Point man accused of purchasing guns for other people

GREENSBORO— A High Point man has been charged with ten counts of violating federal firearms laws, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Prosecutors allege Danny Lee Mock Jr., 30, was purchasing firearms for other people, according to the release.

Mock made the purchases on five occasions between Sept. 24, 2019, and Dec. 14, 2019, at federally licensed firearm dealers in Greensboro, according to the release.

“Federal gun laws preserve our right to bear arms by keeping firearms out of the wrong hands,” said U.S. Attorney Matthew G.T. Martin. “We will aggressively prosecute these so-called ‘lie and buy’ cases, in which someone claims to be the buyer in order to conceal the identity of the real purchaser, who is generally someone prohibited by law from having a firearm.”

Mock faces up to 10 years in prison, a fine of up to $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

The case was investigated by the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and the Federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF).