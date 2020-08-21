HIGH POINT — A High Point man and a Greensboro man have been arrested in connection to an April homicide at a birthday party in Thomasville, according to Thomasville police.
Shortly before midnight on April 18, officers responded to a shooting at 600 Middle Avenue and found a large group of people at the home, police said.
Bradley Stephens, 29, of High Point was found suffering from a gunshot wound and later died, police said. Stephens was reportedly attending a birthday party when he was shot following an altercation.
De'Bryan Kentre Brown, 25, of Greensboro was arrested on April 21 and charged with conspiracy to commit murder. A Davidson County grand jury indicted Brown for first-degree murder, police said. Brown, who had bonded out of jail prior to the indictment, was arrested on May 6.
On Wednesday, Archie Quartez Blocker Jr., 19, of High Point was taken into custody. He was indicted by a grand jury on June 22 for first-degree murder, police said.
Both Blocker and Brown are being held without bail at the Davidson County Detention Center.
