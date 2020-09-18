High Point man who escaped prison leads authorities on vehicle chase in stolen vehicle, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point man authorities said had escaped prison was taken into custody Thursday after a vehicle chase through multiple counties, police said in a news release.
About 11:30 a.m., police were notified of a stolen car found at the intersection of South Main Street and Coltrane Avenue.
The car, which police said they later learned was being driven by 51-year-old Robert S. Curran, was stolen from Priceless Car Rental in Winston-Salem and tracked to the High Point location by a company representative.
Curran, who had escaped from a state prison, fled in the car when the rental company representative tried to make contact with him, police said. The representative called police with a description of the suspect and stolen vehicle.
A High Point officer patrolling Eastchester Drive saw the vehicle and tried to stop it, but it sped away, according to police. Officers began to pursue the car, but police said they stopped the chase because of Curran's reckless driving and the heavy traffic.
Police said the car next showed up in the county where Guilford County Sheriff's Office deputies tried to stop Curran. However, he did not stop, triggering a high-speed pursuit with speeds up to 140 mph that continued through Guilford County, including Greensboro and Randolph County, including Archdale as well as back into High Point city limits, police said.
The suspect vehicle wrecked near Marsh Furniture on South Centennial Street, at which point Curran got out and fled on foot, according to police.
He was found hiding in some tall weeds and was placed under arrest, police said.
Police said Curran was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital after complaining of chest pains and was released about 11 a.m. today to the custody of the Department of Public Safety.
Curran has been charged with felony speed to elude and possession of a stolen motor vehicle by the High Point Police Department. He also faces a felony speed to elude charge from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office and a felony escape charge from the state Division of Prisons.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to download the P3 Tips mobile app.