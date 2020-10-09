High Point police investigating incident that left woman dead, man critically injured

HIGH POINT — A High Point man has been charged after a woman was killed and a man critically injured Thursday night, police said in a news release.

Officers responded about 10:30 p.m. to a report that two people at 721 Paramount St. had been stabbed, according to police. Officers found a woman dead and a man who said he had been shot and stabbed, police said. The man, who was transported to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center with critical injuries, told officers Keith Dwayne Gannaway of High Point was the assailant.

Officers found Gannaway, a felon on federal probation, and his vehicle at 407 Lassiter Drive. He was taken into custody without incident, police said.

Gannaway, 37, was charged with first-degree murder and attempted murder.

Police have yet to release the identities of the victims.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Dan Sellers at 336-887-7834 or Detective Randy Knight at 336-887-7864, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to download the P3 Tips app.