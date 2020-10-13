High Point police investigating shooting that left woman dead, man seriously injured, police say

HIGH POINT — A High Point woman is dead and a man is undergoing treatment after both were shot several times by an unknown shooter in High Point Monday evening, police said in a news release.

About 6:10 p.m., officers responded to a report of gunfire near the intersection of University Parkway and East Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and located a vehicle that had been shot at numerous times, according to the High Point Police Department. Two people with gunshot wounds were inside the vehicle, police said.

Jasmine Maria Lewis, 29, was taken to an area hospital and pronounced dead, police said. The second victim, a man who has yet to be identified, was reportedly undergoing treatment for his injuries Monday night and is expected to survive.

Police released a photo of a car that they are calling the suspect vehicle. Anyone with information about the vehicle or shooter is encouraged to contact the High Point Police Department at 336-883-322, call Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or submit a tip by downloading the P3 Tips mobile app.