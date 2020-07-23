HIGH POINT — Police are calling for an end to the violence after officers responded to nine shootings in three days.
Investigators with the High Point Police Department believe most of the shootings are related and are a result of an ongoing dispute between groups involved in gang activity, the department said Thursday in a news release.
Only one shooting that took place between Saturday and Monday deviates from the pattern the department is investigating, police said.
Tam Dinh Tran, 50, a Buddhist monk serving a temple at 605 S. Scientific St., was killed after gunfire traveled through a wall at the temple and stuck him on Saturday, police said. They said the address and victim do not correlate with any known gang-related activity.
The department said it plans to provide extra attention to specific areas and people, building court cases against those involved in the violence. High Point police have already seized 230 firearms this year, according to the release.
No one was injured in the other eight shootings, which police believe are related, that took place Sunday and Monday:
- Around 4:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to 1000 Brentwood Terrace where they found 37 shell casings in the road.
- Around 12:30 a.m. Monday, police responded to a report of shots fired at 921 Randolph St. and found the house had been struck by gunfire. Shell casings were found in the street and neighboring yard, police said.
- About 1 a.m. Monday, shots were fired into a residence at 2786 Betty Court. Police found casings from a pistol on the road and said the house was struck several times.
- About 2 a.m. Monday at 1614 Bolingbroke Road, officers responded to a report of shots fired and found 11 shell casings. The house was shot several times, police said.
- About 2:30 a.m. Monday, officers once again responded to Randolph Street in reference to shots being fired. They found shell casings in front of 916 Randolph St., which was struck several times.
- About 3 a.m. Monday, someone living at 110 Welch Drive reported that her son called while she was at work and said he heard shots being fired. When she came home, she said she found damage to the residence, which police said was also shot into on July 7.
- About 7:30 p.m. Monday at 400 Friddle Drive, officers responded to a report of shots fired. A passenger in an older model blue Honda fired eight rifle rounds toward the residence before fleeing, police said. The vehicle was later found unoccupied at 521-B Cross St., police said.
- About 11 p.m. Monday, shots were fired into a residence at 1120 Dartmouth Ave. Officers found 43 shell casings in the street and said the house was struck about 24 times.
The drive-by shootings are being committed by people in stolen vehicles, police said. They said there has been a significant increase in vehicles being stolen in and around High Point, several of which police said were stolen after a driver left their car running and went into a convenience store.
Police are working to identify people involved in the crimes. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000.
