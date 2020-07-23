Weather Alert

...THE FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 730 PM EDT FOR NORTHERN DAVIDSON AND GUILFORD COUNTIES... AT 544 PM EDT, DOPPLER RADAR INDICATED THUNDERSTORMS PRODUCING HEAVY RAIN ACROSS THE WARNED AREA. TWO TO THREE INCHES OF RAIN HAS FALLEN ACROSS PORTIONS OF THE WARNING AREA WITH SIGNIFICANT RISES NOTES ALONG THE BUFFALO CREEK TRIBUTARIES. FLASH FLOODING IS ONGOING OR EXPECTED TO BEGIN SHORTLY. HAZARD...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING. HEAVY RAIN PRODUCING FLASH FLOODING. SOURCE...RADAR INDICATED. IMPACT...LIFE THREATENING FLASH FLOODING OF CREEKS AND STREAMS, URBAN AREAS, HIGHWAYS, STREETS AND UNDERPASSES. SOME LOCATIONS THAT WILL EXPERIENCE FLOODING INCLUDE... GREENSBORO, HIGH POINT, LEXINGTON, THOMASVILLE, LINWOOD, MCLEANSVILLE, SUMMERFIELD, GIBSONVILLE, STOKESDALE AND PLEASANT GARDEN. ADDITIONAL RAINFALL AMOUNTS OF A HALF INCH TO INCH IS POSSIBLE IN THE WARNED AREA. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TURN AROUND, DON'T DROWN WHEN ENCOUNTERING FLOODED ROADS. MOST FLOOD DEATHS OCCUR IN VEHICLES. && FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED; FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE