High Point woman charged in connection to fatal stabbing of boyfriend

HIGH POINT — A High Point woman found smoking a cigarette on a porch after stabbing her boyfriend was charged with murder following the man's death Thursday night, police said.
Authorities responded to a report of a person lying in the front yard of 601 Richardson Ave. about 11:45 p.m., the High Point Police Department said. Firefighters with the High Point Fire Department arrived first and found Ricky Gene Johnson, 55, of High Point suffering from a stab wound to the chest.
Police spoke to a neighbor and learned that Johnson and his girlfriend, Susie Beal Easterling, 49, were having an argument when Easterling stabbed Johnson on the left side of his upper chest with a kitchen knife, police said.
Easterling was found outside of the residence, sitting in a chair and smoking a cigarette, police said. When officers detained her, they found blood on the front porch steps at 600 Richardson Ave. While officers were trying to get information from Johnson about who stabbed him, Easterling told police several times that she stabbed Johnson, police said.
During a search of the Richardson Avenue home, the knife used to stab Johnson was found in the kitchen sink, covered in blood, police said.
Johnson was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center where he underwent surgery, but he later died, police said.
Easterling was initially arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury and placed in the Guilford County jail in High Point under a domestic hold, but after Johnson's death, her charge was upgraded to first-degree murder and no bail was set.
Johnson's death marks the eighth homicide in High Point in 2020, compared to 16 at this time in 2019, according to police.
