Kiara Dockery

Dockery

 Courtesy of High Point Police Department

HIGH POINT — A High Point woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 10-year-old Tuesday morning, police said in a news release. 

After receiving a CrimeStoppers tip, officers arrested Kiara Lashae Dockery, 30, on Wednesday and charged her with felony hit-and-run.

Police said the tip led investigators to an address in Greensboro where the vehicle thought to be involved, a white 2010 Nissan Sentra, was located. 

Officers responded to the hit-and-run at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. They learned the boy was returning home after picking up lunch from a Guilford County Schools bus when a car struck him, police said in a news release.

The child, who was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem with serious injuries, is expected to recover, according to police.

Dockery was issued a $50,000 unsecured bail.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments