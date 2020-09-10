HIGH POINT — A High Point woman was arrested in connection to a hit-and-run that seriously injured a 10-year-old Tuesday morning, police said in a news release.
After receiving a CrimeStoppers tip, officers arrested Kiara Lashae Dockery, 30, on Wednesday and charged her with felony hit-and-run.
Police said the tip led investigators to an address in Greensboro where the vehicle thought to be involved, a white 2010 Nissan Sentra, was located.
Officers responded to the hit-and-run at about 11 a.m. Tuesday. They learned the boy was returning home after picking up lunch from a Guilford County Schools bus when a car struck him, police said in a news release.
The child, who was taken to Brenner Children’s Hospital in Winston-Salem with serious injuries, is expected to recover, according to police.
Dockery was issued a $50,000 unsecured bail.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.