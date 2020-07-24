HIGH POINT — A High Point woman is accused of stabbing a man multiple times with a butcher knife Thursday, police said in a news release.
Officers responded about 7:30 p.m. to a domestic disturbance at 2706 Edenridge Drive and found a woman wielding a butcher knife, standing near a man who had been stabbed, police said.
Police said the stabbing was the result of a physical fight between the pair, described by police as "intimate partners," inside the residence.
Trinitie Bias, 19, is charged with assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.
She is at the Guilford County jail in High Point under a domestic hold.
Sayquan Pully, 25, of Greensboro was taken to Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center and is in stable condition with injuries not considered life-threatening, authorities said.
Police said additional charges might be filed.
