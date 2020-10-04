High point woman shot multiple times late Saturday, police say

HIGH POINT — A 46-year-old woman was shot multiple times late Friday, High Point police said in a news release.
At 11:13 p.m., officers responded to the 200 block of Eastchester Drive after receiving a report of a person being shot. Officers found Kimberly Carol Williams of High Point suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Williams was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition, police said.
Information about a possible suspect was limited and police were not releasing additional information.
Anyone with knowledge of this incident is asked to contact police at 336-883-3224 or Crime Stoppers at 336-889-4000.
