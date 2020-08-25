HIGH POINT — Authorities have identified a man who died after he was found shot inside a vehicle late Saturday, according to a news release from High Point police.
Officers found Kaylum J. Hall, 27, of High Point, suffering from an apparently gunshot wound to his abdomen shortly after 11:30 p.m., police said. He was inside a vehicle at the intersection of Meredith Street and Fern Avenue.
Hall was taken to High Point Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information related to this investigation is asked to contact Detective Crump at (336) 887-7877, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000 or to relay information via the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.
