Inmate, 61, found dead Sunday night at the High Point Detention Center

HIGH POINT — An inmate was found dead Sunday night at the High Point Detention Center.

A floor officer making their rounds discovered Charles Williams unresponsive in his cell at 9:36 p.m., according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staff began performing life-saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when paramedics arrived.

Williams, a 61-year-old High Point resident, was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, there was no "apparent external trauma" found.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.