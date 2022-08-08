 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Inmate, 61, found dead Sunday night at the High Point Detention Center

high point jail exterior

This is an exterior photograph of the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point, N.C., Tuesday, March 19, 2013. (NELSON KEPLEY/News & Record)

 NELSON KEPLEY/News & Record

HIGH POINT — An inmate was found dead Sunday night at the High Point Detention Center.

A floor officer making their rounds discovered Charles Williams unresponsive in his cell at 9:36 p.m., according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office.

Jail staff began performing life-saving measures until 9:44 p.m. when paramedics arrived.

Williams, a 61-year-old High Point resident, was pronounced dead at 10:14 p.m.

According to the sheriff's office, there was no "apparent external trauma" found.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

