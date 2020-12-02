Judge denies motion to ban Greensboro pastor from Alamance County property

GRAHAM — A judge denied a motion Wednesday to ban the Rev. Greg Drumwright from Alamance County property.
Drumwright, a Greensboro pastor, was summoned for a court hearing Wednesday afternoon after Assistant District Attorney Kevin Patrick Harrison asked a judge to ban Drumwright from Alamance property, calling him a "danger to the community."
"These county officials are seeking to ban me from my own hometown," Drumwright said during a noon press conference outside of the Alamance County Courthouse. The 2 p.m. hearing Wednesday was the latest in a series of disputes between Drumwright and Alamance County officials that have been ongoing for more than a month.
Drumwright, born in Alamance County, led a march to the polls in Graham on Oct. 31, just one day after he and the local coalition Justice for the Next Generation led a peaceful march to the polls in Greensboro. The Graham march was to end in a rally at the Confederate monument outside the courthouse, but the march was cut short when law enforcement used pepper spray to disperse the crowd.
The Alamance County Sheriff's Office said that the altercation occurred after deputies began to investigate a person with a gasoline can who entered the crowd gathered at the historic courthouse. While doing so, deputies noticed a gas-powered generator was running, which they said was strictly prohibited, leading to law enforcement's attempt to disperse the marchers.
Authorities later charged Drumwright with several misdemeanor charges and two felonies — assault on a law enforcement officer resulting in injury and obstruction of justice. Drumwright was one of 12 charged, leading him and others to coin the phrase "The Graham 12."
Harrison's request to bar Drumwright from public property was part of a motion to change his bail conditions.
In the motion, Harrison extensively discussed the terms of the Oct. 31 event permit and alleges several violations, including trying to set a stage up in the wrong place, dragging power cords across the street and using a gas-powered generator.
He also alleged that multiple participants were carrying weapons, which is against the law at demonstrations in North Carolina; that Drumwright shoved an officer; and that he encouraged march participants not to disperse.
Harrison called attention to two short phrases that Drumwright was recorded saying that the sheriff's office had earlier used to suggest that Drumwright was threatening to riot. The sheriff's office released a short audio clip, which was taken out of its full context, of a Nov. 19 community meeting at which Drumwright announced a march the weekend after Thanksgiving.
"It's either, at this point, a march or a riot," Drumwright said. It was clear from the full speech that Drumwright was not encouraging rioting, but rather the opposite.
About 40 people came out to back Drumwright at the press conference Wednesday, holding signs that said "Free the Graham 12" and "serve and protect, not hurt and neglect."
"I am innocent of every one of these allegations and charges that are being filed against me," Drumwright said.
Ann Jones was among those pepper sprayed during the Oct. 31 incident. She showed up at the courthouse Wednesday in support of Drumwright.
"It was supposed to be peaceful," Jones said of the march. "It was to gain voters."
But after the dispute with deputies, Jones and other marchers didn't make it to the polls to cast their vote in the 2020 election.
Since the incident, Jones and Drumwright have been listed as plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed against Graham Police Chief Mary Kristy Cole and Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson. The lawsuit, which was filed by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law and the ACLU of North Carolina, alleges voter intimidation.
"It was voter suppression," Jones said. "I was supposed to vote that day and didn't get to."
She said it's further proof that Alamance County has a long way to go in the way of progress.
"We cannot continue to have the same white supremacist attitude," Jones said. "We are making little changes, but it’s still not enough."
Ben Crump, a civil rights attorney who represents George Floyd's family and others who've accused law enforcement of abusing their authority, stood alongside Drumwright at the courthouse. Crump is a member of Drumwright's legal team, led by Guilford County attorney Jason Keith.
Crump points toward the Graham incident as an example of what voter suppression can look like in 2020.
"The more you try to suppress their voices, the louder they will get," Crump said.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only plaintiffs, defendants and alleged victims are allowed inside the courthouse. This prevented media outlets from attending Drumwright's hearing. Harrison did not comment publicly following the hearing.
Shortly before 3 p.m., Drumwright and his team emerged to deliver the news in a second press conference.
Crump said he was elated to announce that the judge denied the motion to ban Drumwright from Alamance County property.
"It is a small victory in this greater war to free the Graham 12," Crump added.
Though pleased that the judge denied the motion, Drumwright said it was time to continue marching forward.
"Let's continue to uplift the concerns from the community," Drumwright urged. "Let's continue to fight for equity and equality for all citizens in Alamance County and throughout America."
Information from the Raleigh News & Observer was used in this story.
