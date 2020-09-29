Julian burglar recorded on surveillance camera. Guilford sheriff's asks for help identifying thief.

JULIAN — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a robber in a home burglary, according to a news release.
A house on Amick Road in Julian was burglarized about 3:15 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.
The thief was caught on surveillance video and is driving a silver or champagne colored Ford Edge.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Apple with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-420-4135 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!