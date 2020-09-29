 Skip to main content
Julian burglar recorded on surveillance camera. Guilford sheriff's asks for help identifying thief.
Julian burglar recorded on surveillance camera. Guilford sheriff's asks for help identifying thief.

JULIAN — The Guilford County Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public in identifying a robber in a home burglary, according to a news release.

A house on Amick Road in Julian was burglarized about 3:15 p.m. Monday, the sheriff's office said.

The thief was caught on surveillance video and is driving a silver or champagne colored Ford Edge.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Apple with the Guilford County Sheriff’s Office at 336-420-4135 or Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000.

