Mooresville police seized a handgun, $16,000 in cash and numerous packages of Gummy Bears during a drug raid at a home on Raintree Lane.
The candies were found laced with THC, police said Friday.
THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, is "the chemical responsible for most of marijuana's psychological effects," according to LiveScience.com.
Officers executed a search warrant at the home Wednesday after receiving complaints of illegal narcotics being sold and/or used there, according to a Mooresville Police Department news release.
Narcotics detectives also seized marijuana, marijuana vape cartridges and promethazine syrup. The syrup is an antihistamine that also has been "misused as a potentially dangerous illegal street drug called 'drank' or 'sizzurp,'" according to DrugWatch.com.
As a result of the search, police arrested 26-year-old Darrick Wayne Gillespie Jr. of Mooresville on four drug charges and a count of child abuse. Gillespie was jailed on a $5,000 secured bail.
