MADISON — A Madison man is accused of killing his aunt late Saturday.
Casey Tyrone Scales is accused of assaulting his aunt, 57-year-old Teresa Wright, with an "edged weapon," according to a news release from the Rockingham County Sheriff's Office.
At about 10:30 p.m. Saturday, deputies were asked to conduct a welfare check on Wright by a relative who said he had received information that she was injured.
When they arrived at the residence in the 100 block of Pleasantville Church Road, deputies found Wright suffering from serious injuries. She was taken to a local hospital and later died as a result of her injuries, according to the release.
Shortly after the assault, 911 dispatchers received a call from Scales, who said he wanted to turn himself in to authorities for the assault, the sheriff's office said. The dispatcher instructed Scales to come to the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, exit his vehicle and keep his hands in plain view so deputies could see that he had no weapons.
Scales followed the instructions and deputies took him into custody without incident.
Scales, 42, of the 100 block Pleasantville Church Road, was charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and felony assault by strangulation, according to the release.
He is being held in the Rockingham County jail without bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 22.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.