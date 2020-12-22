Man accused of holding woman against her will for days and assaulting her

BURLINGTON — A 53-year-old man is accused of holding a woman against her will for days and assaulting her, according to a release from Burlington police.

James Russell Gilmore is charged with first-degree kidnapping and assault on a female, police said.

Officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Huffman Mill Road at 10:21 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a woman possibly being held against her will.

The victim, a 62-year-old woman, indicated that she had been held against her will for approximately three days and assaulted by Gilmore. The victim and Gilmore had dated each other on and off prior to the incident, police said.

Gilmore was being held without bond.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact police at (336) 229-3500. For anonymous methods, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at (336) 229-7100 or by using the mobile App P3 Tips. Tips provided through Crimestoppers may be eligible for cash rewards.