Man armed with handgun robs convenience store on Yanceyville Street early Sunday, Greensboro police say

GREENSBORO — A man armed with a handgun robbed a convenience store early Sunday morning, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

Officers responded at 2:06 a.m. to the Kangaroo Mart at 3101 Yanceyville St. in reference a robbery from business.

A man armed with a handgun entered the business and took an undisclosed amount of cash before leaving on foot, according to the release. No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app for Apple or Android phones to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.