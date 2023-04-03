A man was arrested on the N.C. A&T campus on March 26 and charged with multiple weapons offenses, including possession of two handguns, two shotguns and more than 1,000 rounds of ammunition, according to the Greensboro Police Department.

Brandon James Bentley, 27, was charged with firearm on educational property, explosive device on educational property, weapon on educational property, carrying a concealed weapon, driving with revoked license and reckless driving, according to GPD.

In addition to the handguns, shotguns, rifle and ammunition, a vehicle search discovered a crossbow, machete, stun gun, hatchets, knives, chocking devices, pepper spray, blow dart gun, brass knuckles and other assorted weaponry, according to GPD.

The Greensboro Police Department received to a call from campus to assist NC A&T Police in responding to a heavily armed individual, GPD reported. Upon arrival, campus officers informed GPD that Bentley had been chasing unarmed security guards on the campus and was violent and threatening.

Together, the two law enforcement agencies were able to detain Bentley without further incident and searched his vehicle.

Also, the GPD Hazardous Devices Team responded to a potential threat of an explosive device, which turned out to be fireworks.

Bentley appeared in court on March 27.