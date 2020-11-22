Man arrested in deadly shooting near Greensboro courthouse remains held on $1.1 million bond; incident sent people running for shelter

GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old High Point man remained in custody Sunday on $1.1 million bail, charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of the Guilford County Courthouse last week, according to online records for the Guilford County jail.
Greensboro detectives arrested Sterling Jaisean Tyler on Thursday and charged him with several crimes related to the shooting, which resulted in the death of one man and critically injured another. A third man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
The shooting, which happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16, involved exchanges of gunfire between multiple people and sent the courthouse into a lockdown.
Avion Imeen McLean, 20, died at the hospital from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release. Another victim was critically injured and a third man suffered injuries that were not considered life-threatening, police said last week.
Guilford County sheriff's deputies pulled a person injured in the shooting into the downtown sheriff's office as gunfire struck the building, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Deputies cared for him until EMS arrived.
Bullet holes from the shooting marred both the courthouse on South Eugene Street and the sheriff's office.
Tyler is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of malicious assault in secret, felony conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.
Police are still investigating the incident.
