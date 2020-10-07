Man arrested in Virginia in fatal 2018 Greensboro shooting, police say

GREENSBORO — A Virginia man has been arrested in a Greensboro killing from 2018, police say.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Malcolm Jamar Blowe, 29, of Virginia Beach was arrested Oct. 1 in Norfolk, Va., Greensboro police said today in a news release.

He is charged in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Steven Young of Greensboro. Police said Young was found shot in the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue on Oct. 6, 2018. He died the next day.

On Sept. 24, Greensboro police obtained an arrest warrant against Blowe on a charge of first-degree murder in Young's death.