 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man arrested in Virginia in fatal 2018 Greensboro shooting, police say
0 comments
top story

Man arrested in Virginia in fatal 2018 Greensboro shooting, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Virginia man has been arrested in a Greensboro killing from 2018, police say.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Malcolm Jamar Blowe, 29, of Virginia Beach was arrested Oct. 1 in Norfolk, Va., Greensboro police said today in a news release.

He is charged in the death of 28-year-old Christopher Steven Young of Greensboro. Police said Young was found shot in the 4200 block of Bernau Avenue on Oct. 6, 2018. He died the next day.

On Sept. 24, Greensboro police obtained an arrest warrant against Blowe on a charge of first-degree murder in Young's death.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News