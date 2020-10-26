Man charged with murder in connection to party bus shooting in early October, Guilford sheriff's office says

GREENSBORO — A man injured in a party bus shooting that killed two in early October was charged with first-degree murder on Friday, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Tyquan Jhaniek Harris was served with two warrants for first-degree murder, the sheriff's office said.

About 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 9, deputies responded to the scene of an aggravated assault in the area of Interstate 85 and Interstate 73, the sheriff's office said. Deputies located three people suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of the gunshot victims was pronounced dead at the scene and another at the hospital, according to the sheriff's office. The sheriff's office identified the dead as Randy Hargraves Jr., 29, and Key-Shawn Cooley, 21, both of Durham. The sheriff's office said all of the victims were together on a party bus operated by Clipper Gang Elite Transportation.

Harris was also hospitalized with injuries. He was transferred to Central Prison to continue medical treatment where he will reside until his next court hearing, the sheriff's office said.

Harris is being held without bond.