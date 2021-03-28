 Skip to main content
Man claiming to have gun robs Greensboro convenience store, police say
GREENSBORO — A man claiming to be armed with a gun robbed a convenience store, according to a new release issued by Greensboro police on Sunday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at University Mart, 722 Warren St. The robber stated he had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business, according to the release.

No gun was seen and release did not include the time that the robbery occurred.

The investigation continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

