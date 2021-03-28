Man claiming to have gun robs Greensboro convenience store, police say

GREENSBORO — A man claiming to be armed with a gun robbed a convenience store, according to a new release issued by Greensboro police on Sunday afternoon.

The robbery occurred at University Mart, 722 Warren St. The robber stated he had a gun and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the business, according to the release.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

No gun was seen and release did not include the time that the robbery occurred.

The investigation continuing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.