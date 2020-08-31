GREENSBORO — A man in in critical condition after being shot this morning, police said in a news release.
At about 7:15 a.m. officers responded to a report of shots being fired near the intersection of West Gate City Boulevard and Immanuel Road, according to police.
Officers located a man with a gunshot wound, police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police said there is no suspect information at this time and the investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information can contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.com to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
