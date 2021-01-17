Man dies in one of two shootings that injured two other people in Greensboro overnight, police say

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is dead after he was found shot in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard late Saturday night, authorities said.

The death of 30-year-old Shannon Jamal Carter is being investigated as a homicide after he died from his injuries at a hospital, according to a release from Greensboro police.

A second person also was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. That person's identity and condition was not released.

Information on a suspect or suspects was not available and the investigation is continuing, police said.

The road was closed for a several hours while police were at the scene.

Another shooting reported by police occurred in the 1400 block of East Washington Street late Saturday. Officers found one person injured. No further information was available in that incident, which also is under investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.