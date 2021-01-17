 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies in one of two shootings that injured two other people in Greensboro overnight, police say
0 comments
breaking top story

Man dies in one of two shootings that injured two other people in Greensboro overnight, police say

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

GREENSBORO — A Greensboro man is dead after he was found shot in the 2500 block of West Gate City Boulevard late Saturday night, authorities said.

The death of 30-year-old Shannon Jamal Carter is being investigated as a homicide after he died from his injuries at a hospital, according to a release from Greensboro police.

A second person also was found at the scene suffering from gunshot wounds, police said. That person's identity and condition was not released.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Information on a suspect or suspects was not available and the investigation is continuing, police said.

The road was closed for a several hours while police were at the scene.

Another shooting reported by police occurred in the 1400 block of East Washington Street late Saturday. Officers found one person injured. No further information was available in that incident, which also is under investigation.

Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. Citizens can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are anonymous.

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News