Man facing charges in deadly shooting near Greensboro courthouse held on $1.1 million bond; incident sent people running for shelter

GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old High Point man remained in custody Sunday on $1.1 million bail, charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of the Guilford County Courthouse last week, according to online records for the Guilford County jail.
Greensboro detectives arrested Sterling Jaisean Tyler on Thursday and charged him with several crimes related to the shooting, which resulted in the death of one man and critical injuries to another. A third man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.
The shooting, which happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16, involved exchanges of gunfire between multiple people and sent the courthouse into a lockdown.
Avion Imeen McLean, 20, died at the hospital from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.
At a news conference following the shooting, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the incident likely was targeted.
Support Local Journalism
“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” James said. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”
The shooting involved exchanges of gunfire between multiple people and sent the courthouse into a brief lockdown.
Guilford County sheriff's deputies pulled a person injured in the shooting into the downtown sheriff's office as gunfire struck the building, according to a news release from the sheriff's office. Deputies cared for him until EMS arrived.
Bullet holes from the shooting marred both the courthouse on South Eugene Street and the sheriff's office.
Tyler is charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder, two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, discharging a weapon into an occupied moving vehicle, discharging a weapon into an occupied dwelling, two counts of malicious assault in secret, felony conspiracy to commit attempted first-degree murder, larceny of motor vehicle, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, felony conspiracy to commit larceny of a motor vehicle and possession of stolen property.
Police are still investigating the incident.
Contact Kenwyn Caranna at 336-373-7082 and follow @kcaranna on Twitter.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!