Man facing charges in deadly shooting near Greensboro courthouse held on $1.1 million bond; incident sent people running for shelter

GREENSBORO — An 18-year-old High Point man remained in custody Sunday on $1.1 million bail, charged in connection with a fatal shooting outside of the Guilford County Courthouse last week, according to online records for the Guilford County jail.

Greensboro detectives arrested Sterling Jaisean Tyler on Thursday and charged him with several crimes related to the shooting, which resulted in the death of one man and critical injuries to another. A third man suffered injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting, which happened around 11:30 a.m. Nov. 16, involved exchanges of gunfire between multiple people and sent the courthouse into a lockdown.

Avion Imeen McLean, 20, died at the hospital from his injuries, Greensboro police said in a news release.

At a news conference following the shooting, Greensboro Police Chief Brian James said the incident likely was targeted.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“This is absolutely insane and I am very concerned about it,” James said. “To have a shooting in broad daylight like this in the middle of downtown — a heavily populated area, people going to court, people going to work, people just trying to live.”