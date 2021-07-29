 Skip to main content
Man fatally shot in McLeansville, Guilford County sheriff says; arrest made in the case
MCLEANSVILLE — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Wednesday evening, according to a news release from the Guilford County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a shooting at 6:57 pm in the 3400 block of Anderson Valley Road. They found Kelly Cox with apparent gunshot wounds, according to the release. He died about the time EMS arrived on the scene, according to the release.

Frederick Cornelius was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, the sheriff's office said. Cornelius being held without bail at the Greensboro jail.

A sheriff's office spokeswoman did not provide an immediate response to questions about the incident; no further details were available. 

