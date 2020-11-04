Man found dead in vehicle was shot, death now being investigated as a homicide, Greensboro police say

Updated 2:20 p.m.
GREENSBORO — Police say a man found dead in a vehicle early Wednesday was shot and his death is now being investigated as a homicide.
Mark Freedman, 63, was found dead inside a vehicle about 3:25 a.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a reported assault in the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road, police said in a news release.
Police initially labeled the death "suspicious" and did not say how Freedman had died.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Greensboro/Guilford Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. People can also download the mobile P3tips app to submit a mobile tip, or go to P3tips.org to submit a web tip. All tips to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.
Updated 11:10 a.m.
GREENSBORO — Police have identified the man found dead early today and are calling his death suspicious.
Police have not said how he died.
GREENSBORO — Police are investigating a man's death after a report of an assault on Dolley Madison Road early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded to a reported assault in the 600 block of Dolley Madison Road about 3:25 a.m., police said in a news release. A victim was found inside a vehicle, police said. At the time, police did not release the condition of the victim.
About 9:30 a.m., Greensboro police spokesperson Ron Glenn confirmed that police are now conducting a death investigation.
