Man injured in shooting outside of Greensboro courthouse sought refuge at sheriff's office, authorities say

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

McLean was from Laurinburg and made the news in December 2017 when he and another man were involved in a shooting that injured a 22-year-old man in High Point.

McLean received several charges in the 2017 incident, including assault with a deadly with intent to kill inflicting serious injury. Shakur T. McCoy, 19, of High Point, was arrested alongside McLean. At the time, police said McCoy was involved in a gang-related shooting in 2013.

Greensboro police have yet to say whether the incident outside of the courthouse in Greensboro was gang-related, but Chief Brian James did say he believes it was a targeted shooting.

“But we are following up on information to confirm that,” James said during a press conference Monday. ”It certainly would be unusual for a random act like this to occur in broad daylight.”

Police confirmed Monday evening that a company police officer working as a security guard at the courthouse witnessed the shooting and discharged his weapon at an armed person.

The company that employed the officer, North State Security Group, released a statement Tuesday regarding the officer's involvement in the shooting, noting that the officer is on paid administrative leave while the investigation into the incident is ongoing.