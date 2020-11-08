Man killed outside of High Point church and others suffered minor injuries, authorities say

HIGH POINT — Authorities are investigating a homicide that occurred Sunday afternoon outside of a church, according to a news release from High Point police.

At approximately 3:29 p.m., officers responded to a report of shots fired outside of Living Water Baptist Church at 1300 Brentwood St. They found a man dead at the scene, according to the release.

Police withheld the man's identity, pending notification of family. A few other people suffered minor injuries in the incident, police said. The release did not specify the number of people injured.

The investigation is continuing and police did not release additional information.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact High Point police at 336-883-3224, Crime Stoppers of High Point at 336-889-4000, or via the P3 mobile app for IOS or Android.