GREEN LEVEL — Authorities are investigating after a man was fatally shot while leaving a party early Sunday morning, according to a news release from the Alamance County Sheriff's Office. 

Deputies responded to a report of gunshots about 12:55 a.m. in the 2200 block of James Boswell Road, the sheriff's office said.

Christopher Tyrick Gattis, 24, of Green Level was located with a gunshot wound and transported to Alamance Regional Medical Center. Gattis died from his injuries a short time later, according to the sheriff's office.

Authorities believe Gattis was shot while attempting to leave a party in the area.

The sheriff's office asks anyone with information to call Alamance County Crime Stoppers at 336-229-7100 or submit a tip online at www.p3tips.com. People can also call the Alamance County Sheriff’s Office at 336-570-6300.

