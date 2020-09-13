LIBERTY — A man who barricaded himself inside a residence Sunday was shot after he fired in the direction of law enforcement officers, according to a news release from the Randolph County Sheriff's Office.
At about 11:30 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a residence on N.C. 49 North regarding a domestic call and shots being fired inside the residence. The Liberty Police Department was asked to assist because the residence is just outside of the city limits.
Upon arrival, law enforcement learned the man had retreated into a structure behind the residence and the caller was safely removed from the house.
As officers approached the structure, the man fired a shot in the direction of the officers, according to the release.
The sheriff’s office Emergency Response Team and Crisis Negotiation Team responded and, upon their approach, the suspect fired another shot toward officers, authorities said.
Liberty Fire Department closed a section of the highway between Kenro Road and U.S. 421 to protect motorists.
Shortly before 4 p.m., the man was shot and transported to a local hospital for treatment, according to the news release. The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating the incident. Further details, including the man's name, were not immediately released.
